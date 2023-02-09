NBA Rumors: Suns Land Kevin Durant In Trade Deadline Blockbuster

Why do NBA fans even go to bed?

Just over an hour after the clock struck midnight to signal the beginning of NBA trade deadline day, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb, reporting the Phoenix Suns made a trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

“BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight.”

Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn.



The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

The trade came with less than 14 hours to go before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, marking the second blockbuster Brooklyn has been involved in this week. The Nets sent polarizing star Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Wojnarowski provided a compensation update shortly after the initial news, reporting that Brooklyn is acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren.

The picks, according to Wojnarowski, will come without protections in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029.