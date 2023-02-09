NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted.

The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant’s future with the Nets immediately was called into question upon the Irving trade, especially considering the two-time Final MVP’s (eventually revoked) trade request before the start of the 2022-23 season. And when KD recently met with Brooklyn brass to talk next steps, he reportedly made his desert desires known.

“Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, told (Nets owner Joe) Tsai and (general manager Sean) Marks that their preference was a deal to Phoenix, sources said,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. “(New Suns owner Mat) Ishbia knew of Durant’s desire to join his franchise and set out to acquire the superstar in his first official week overseeing the organization. Few franchises ever get a chance to trade for a star like Durant — something this organization hadn’t experienced since making a deal for Charles Barkley in 1992.”

The 34-year-old Durant, who is under contract through the 2025-26 season, is set to join a Suns team that only is two seasons removed from reaching the Finals. Phoenix entered Thursday fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 30-26 record.