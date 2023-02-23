NBA Rumors: When Kevin Durant Could Make Suns Debut

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade earlier this month by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, but they have yet to see their new centerpiece in game action.

But that can could change soon. Very soon.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Suns are targeting next Wednesday’s matchup on the road against Charlotte Hornets for Durant’s debut.

It’s a nice landing spot for Durant, who has been sidelined since Jan. 8 due to an MCL sprain, to make a good impression the first time he puts on a Suns uniform. The abysmal Hornets own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 17-43, opening the opportunity for Durant to once again take advantage of Charlotte.

The 13-time All-Star has already been a part of three wins over the Hornets already this season when he was a member of the Nets. In those three contests, Durant has totaled 26.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Without even suiting up yet, Durant has elevated the ceiling of the Suns as oddsmakers see them as a top NBA title contender. Phoenix has the second-best odds at +425, only trailing the Boston Celtics, to win the crown, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Suns have to be thrilled to finally get their prized possession on the floor. While the rest of the NBA surely will be watching to see how it all meshes and fearing the Suns are the juggernaut they are expected to be with Durant.