NBA Skills Challenge Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, with the 2023 festivities taking place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will consist of three major events: the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk competition.

The skills challenge is a three-round showdown featuring three teams, each with three players. The squad with the most “challenge points” after the three rounds — team relay, team passing and team shooting — will be crowned champion.

Here are the participants for the three teams:

Team Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

Team Jazz

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Team Rooks

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets