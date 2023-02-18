NBA Skills Challenge Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV

In this Article: NBA Watch Live

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, with the 2023 festivities taking place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will consist of three major events: the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk competition.

The skills challenge is a three-round showdown featuring three teams, each with three players. The squad with the most “challenge points” after the three rounds — team relay, team passing and team shooting — will be crowned champion.

Here are the participants for the three teams:

Team Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

Team Jazz
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Team Rooks
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Now, here’s how to watch the skills challenge, either on TV or online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live streams: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
