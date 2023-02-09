NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Deals, Rumors

10:45 a.m.: A couple of interesting nuggets from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who made an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” According to Windhorst, the Lakers probably aren’t done. He also pointed to teams like the Raptors and Pistons being among the likely sellers.
Windhorst also mentioned the Nets, unsurprisingly saying they’re likely to continue selling off pieces.
“The Brooklyn Nets have too many wing players now, and that’s a demand in the league, so I would watch Jae Crowder, especially the Milwaukee Bucks coming in to try to make a deal,” Windhorst said, according to an ESPN.com roundup Thursday morning.
The Bucks have been connected to Crowder for the last week, so it would make sense to see Brooklyn — who is clearly tearing it down — to flip the veteran before the deadline, especially when dealing from a surplus.
9:25 a.m.: One team to watch, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix? The Memphis Grizzlies. They obviously have top-end talent, but their standing in the Western Conference is certainly diminished by recent events.
9:20 a.m.: A quiet morning thus far, but the feeling around the league is business will certainly pick up as the day progresses. Veteran NBA reporter Keith Smith said we’ve just seen the beginning with Wednesday night’s moves.
8 a.m.: Well, NBA trade deadline day got a lot less interesting Wednesday night.
NBA fans who turned in early to rest up for the NBA’s Thursday deadline day awoke to the shocker that Kevin Durant is reportedly headed to the Phoenix Suns. The Brooklyn Nets apparently decided to kick the rebuild into full gear, sending the 13-time All-Star to the desert for a massive return in an overnight blockbuster.
Durant, one of the best players of all time, clearly is the best player who will move ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline. But not only that, the Nets-Suns swap understandably overshadowed a few other deals that got done with plenty of time to spare.
In terms of big names, the Lakers made a big splash early Wednesday night when they reportedly acquired D’Angelo Russell as part of a three-team blockbuster with the Jazz and Timberwolves. As part of that deal, Russell Westbrook went to Utah, and Mike Conley lands in Minnesota.
Then, a little later in the night, the Knicks made their own splash, reportedly acquiring Josh Hart from Portland in a deal that sends Cam Reddish, along with a first-round pick and others, to the Blazers.
Oh, and in addition to that, the Spurs changed their mind about Jakob Poeltl, whom they initially intended to keep, reportedly sending him to the Raptors for Khem Birch, a first-round pick and a couple of second-rounders.
Got all that? As for what could happen now, a lot of it obviously will come down to how teams view themselves and weighing that with the market. A team like the Bulls becomes interesting in that regard if they want to sell off pieces like Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan. And what’s the deal with Toronto? They’re outside the playoff field right now, but the Raptors just made a move to add Poeltl. They have some very intriguing pieces, most notably O.G. Anunoby, who reportedly yielded an offer of three first-round picks from an interested team.
And then there are the contenders. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck recently made it seem like Boston would spare no expense, so do they make a splash in their effort to return to the NBA Finals?
While the biggest fireworks have already been lit, Thursday still figures to be an exciting day across the Association. We’ll be following all the latest news and rumors right here, so be sure to check back often throughout the day.