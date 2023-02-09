NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Deals, Rumors

10:45 a.m.: A couple of interesting nuggets from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who made an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” According to Windhorst, the Lakers probably aren’t done. He also pointed to teams like the Raptors and Pistons being among the likely sellers.

Windhorst also mentioned the Nets, unsurprisingly saying they’re likely to continue selling off pieces.

“The Brooklyn Nets have too many wing players now, and that’s a demand in the league, so I would watch Jae Crowder, especially the Milwaukee Bucks coming in to try to make a deal,” Windhorst said, according to an ESPN.com roundup Thursday morning.

The Bucks have been connected to Crowder for the last week, so it would make sense to see Brooklyn — who is clearly tearing it down — to flip the veteran before the deadline, especially when dealing from a surplus.

9:25 a.m.: One team to watch, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix? The Memphis Grizzlies. They obviously have top-end talent, but their standing in the Western Conference is certainly diminished by recent events.

Memphis a team to watch today. Grizz have been struggling. Teams around them (Suns, Lakers) are arming up and the Nuggets likely have a deal to make today. Front office has a full complement of picks to deal. Big moment for Memphis. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 9, 2023

9:20 a.m.: A quiet morning thus far, but the feeling around the league is business will certainly pick up as the day progresses. Veteran NBA reporter Keith Smith said we’ve just seen the beginning with Wednesday night’s moves.