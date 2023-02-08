NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer

LeBron James etched his name in the NBA history books Tuesday night when he became the all-time leading scorer in the third quarter between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
James reached the feat with 10 seconds left in the third on a jumper that officially broke Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s 38,887th point record he held for 38 years.
It didn’t take long for the NBA world — from James’ former teammates to NBA legends — to react to the milestone with messages flooding Twitter almost immediately after James hit the shot.
The Lakers ultimately fell to the Thunder 133-130, but it didn’t feel like a loss with the energy from the crowd and James addressing the crowd afterward.