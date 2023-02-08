NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer

LeBron James etched his name in the NBA history books Tuesday night when he became the all-time leading scorer in the third quarter between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

James reached the feat with 10 seconds left in the third on a jumper that officially broke Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s 38,887th point record he held for 38 years.

"The King wears the crown!" pic.twitter.com/k9pqmYeoeT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2023

It didn’t take long for the NBA world — from James’ former teammates to NBA legends — to react to the milestone with messages flooding Twitter almost immediately after James hit the shot.

Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Congrats @KingJames ?legendary stuff right there ? #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

.@KingJames lived up to the expectation of having the greatest career ever! My brother!! Cool to say I gave you few assists ???? — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023

He really said he could be the scoring title. And went and did it. Congrats @KingJames Gotta believe it to see it. — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 8, 2023

Witnessed Greatness. The Blueprint is there.!

Congrats @KingJames ???? — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2023

38388 and counting? congratulations @KingJames!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023

The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023

True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made.



38,388 ? — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023

The Lakers ultimately fell to the Thunder 133-130, but it didn’t feel like a loss with the energy from the crowd and James addressing the crowd afterward.

