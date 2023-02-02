NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add.

The realistic trade candidates on the Celtics’ roster are scarce. Payton Pritchard sounds like he really wants a change of scenery, but the reigning Eastern Conference champions might want to maintain guard depth given Marcus Smart’s injury history. Parting ways with shooting — like in a potential deal for Sam Hauser — might not appeal to Brad Stevens and company either.

In a column published over the weekend, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested the player Boston should shop if it wants to make a move by Feb. 9.

From Buckley:

Danilo Gallinari hasn’t given up hope of helping Boston this season, but the Shamrocks should dismiss that notion without a second thought.

He is 34 years old and four-odd months removed from tearing his left ACL. Even if he crushes his rehab process, he’s unlikely to be cleared until the playoffs are well underway. Would the Celtics really trust him in a major moment when he’s yet to log a second for this franchise? Do they feel so starved for second-unit scoring that they’d be willing to overlook his defensive shortcomings, which could have exponentially grown after his injury?

The C’s, who need more reliable depth in the frontcourt, should package Gallo’s $6.5 million salary with a sweetener or two to find a capable contributor who doesn’t carry nearly as many question marks.