NESN Announces 2023 Red Sox Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

NESN today announced the broadcast schedule for 2023 Red Sox spring training, which will include 27 Red Sox Spring Training games leading into the 2023 season. The first major league televised matchup will be against the Atlanta Braves at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.

Red Sox Spring Training games on NESN presented by John Deere kick off with a matchup against the Northeastern University baseball team on Friday, Feb. 24.

NESN will produce all 17 home games live from JetBlue Park and will air ten away games, available to watch live on NESN or NESN+ as well as on the NESN 360 app. The schedule also includes four games exclusively streamed on NESN 360, which will feature the home team’s broadcast. Fans can access NESN 360 by authenticating with their TV provider or purchasing a subscription directly.

See NESN’s Red Sox Spring Training broadcast schedule below (all times ET):

Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. vs. Northeastern (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. at Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay (NESN/NESN 360)

Monday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. at Miami (NESN+/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. vs. Houston (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. vs. Miami (NESN/NESN 360)

Monday, March 6, 1 p.m. vs. Detroit (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m. at Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m. vs. Puerto Rico (WBC) (NESN/NESN 360)

Thursday, March 9, 1 p.m. at New York Yankees (NESN 360*)

Friday, March 10, 1 p.m. vs. Toronto (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m. at Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 12, 1 p.m. vs. New York Yankees (NESN+/NESN 360)

Monday, March 13, 1 p.m. at Toronto (NESN 360*)

Wednesday, March 15, 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay (NESN/NESN 360)

Friday, March 17, 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore (NESN+/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m. at Philadelphia (NESN+/NESN 360)

Monday, March 20, 1 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m. at Baltimore (NESN 360*)

Wednesday, March 22, 6 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh (NESN 360*)

Friday, March 24, 6 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay (NESN+/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 28, 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

*Bonus games exclusive to NESN 360 featuring the home team’s broadcast. Schedule is subject to change and details will follow if additional telecasts will be aired.

NESN’s coverage of Red Sox Spring Training presented by Mass Mutual will debut with nine “Red Sox From Fort Myers” shows, an in-depth look at all the action from JetBlue Park. The 30-minute show will air each weeknight at 6 p.m. ET beginning Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 23 and will feature all the latest updates from Fort Myers, including daily workout footage and exclusive interviews with players and coaches. There will also be exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and daily editorial coverage, including a mini-series titled “Spring Squeeze with TC” featuring Tom Caron throughout spring training available on the NESN 360 app.