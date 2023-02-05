Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving Following Trade Request, Sudden Injury

There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero.

Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.

Instead, it seems to have just made them angry.

There was a smattering of boos at Barclays Center when Kyrie Irving appeared on the jumbotron before tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/A5tmcoCq6q — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 4, 2023

Nets fans showed their displeasure of the inquiry Saturday, drowning Barclays Center in a chorus of boos when Irving was shown on the video board at center court. Irving, of course, did not hear the response as he sat out of Brooklyn’s matchup with the Washington Wizards with calf soreness.

The most surprising part of this entire ordeal seems to be that NBA teams are actually interested in trading for Irving.

The Los Angeles Lakers immediately came to mind as a team who could look to add the veteran, while the Dallas Mavericks reportedly threw their hat in the ring as well.