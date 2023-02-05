Nets Player Has Hilarious Take On Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Future

Nets players likely felt a sense of déjà vu Friday.

Kyrie Irving kicked off the weekend by reportedly requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. The star point guard’s reported ask came roughly eight months after Kevin Durant allegedly voiced a desire to be traded by the Nets as well. Durant ultimately was not moved by Brooklyn ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, and with Irving playing at an All-Star level by his side, the Nets started to look like a legitimate championship contender.

The 2023 Finals no longer look like a realistic for Brooklyn now that Irving could be shipped out of town by Feb. 9. Nic Claxton on Saturday was asked if there was any chance Irving could follow a similar path as KD and stick around with the Nets, but the fourth-year center dodged the question in pretty funny fashion.

“I have no idea,” Claxton told reporters, per a clip shared by HoopsHype’s Michael Scott. “I just work here at the end of the day.”

Jacque Vaughn also claims to not know if there’s a chance Irving plays the rest of the season with Brooklyn. The Nets head coach acknowledged he recently had a conversation with the eight-time All-Star, but he said the two didn’t talk business.

