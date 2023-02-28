NFL 2023 Scouting Combine: Full Broadcast Schedule, Live Stream Details

The football world has descended upon Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Rumors, press conferences and breaking news will be aplenty. So, too, will incessant chatter of hand sizes, three-cone drills and 40-yard dash times.

Some fans care about the combine; others don’t get what the fuss is all about. There are arguments for and against it being worth your time.

But if you’re interested in keeping up with an event that will host legions of players, prospects, coaches, executives and agents, here’s NFL Network’s full broadcast schedule for on-field workouts, which begin Thursday:

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DL, LB

March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DB, PK/ST

March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): QB, WR, TE

March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): OL, RB

Prospects will meet with reporters the day before their scheduled workouts. Head coach and general manager press conferences will begin Tuesday and run through Wednesday.

Neither Bill Belichick nor Matt Groh plans to speak with reporters this week. However, there should be plenty of New England Patriots-adjacent storylines to monitor. You can click here for our full Scouting Combine breakdown from a Patriots perspective.