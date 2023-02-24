NFL Draft Expert Likes These Five Prospects As Patriots Fits

With the pre-draft process kicking into full gear next week, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah spotlighted some prospects who should be on the Patriots’ radar.
In a conference call with reporters Friday ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, Jeremiah listed five players he views as the best fits for New England:
Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White
Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness
North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch
Skoronski and Witherspoon have been mentioned as potential first-round targets for the Patriots, who own the 14th overall pick and have clear needs at offensive tackle and cornerback. Both could be gone by the time New England goes on the clock, however.
Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, published earlier this week, had Skoronski going ninth overall to the Carolina Panthers and Witherspoon going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10. Van Ness also is viewed as a potential top-10 selection, with Jeremiah sending him to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8. White is generating first-round buzz, as well; he went 26th to Dallas in Jeremiah’s most recent mock.
Mauch, the subject of a hilarious graphic that went viral during the FCS playoffs, is projected as a Day 2 pick entering combine week.
Jeremiah’s conference call also included a few other Patriots-related nuggets.
Asked which wide receivers might fit in well in New England, he mentioned USC’s Jordan Addison and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both are expected to go early, with multiple prominent mock drafts projecting Addison to the Patriots at No. 14. They’ve selected just one first-round wideout in the Bill Belichick era: N’Keal Harry, who proved to be one of the franchise’s most infamous draft busts.
Jeremiah said this year’s receiver class is not especially strong but raved about the talent and depth at tight end and cornerback — two positions New England could be targeting depending on how they approach veteran free agency. His latest mock draft had the Patriots taking Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez at No. 14 with players like Skoronski, Witherspoon, Van Ness, Addison and highly touted tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Broderick Jones already off the board.