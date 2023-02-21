NFL Insider Lists Baker Mayfield ‘Quarterback To Watch’ For NFC Team

The offseason quarterback carousel will continue to increase up speed as the new league year quickly approaches.

While those like Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers and recently released Derek Carr seemingly headline the group, others like Geno Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield provide some depth to the class of free agents.

And it appears one NFC South team could turn into a landing spot for Mayfield, specifically.

“Another quarterback to watch in free agency for New Orleans would be Baker Mayfield,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote last week. “The Saints staff was high on Mayfield ahead of the 2018 draft, and those old draft (evaluations) can definitely have an impact down the road with guys as they get older and hit free agency, especially when there’s a need that can be tied to it.”

Breer noted how Carr’s visit with the Saints, which took place even before the veteran quarterback was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, went well. But it seems Carr, who met with the New York Jets over the weekend, might want to take his time before making a decision — if it’s his decision to make.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded last July from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. He started six games for Carolina before being released and ultimately picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield went 2-8 as a starter last season and now is 31-38 in his five-year career.