NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Takes ‘Significant Step’ With Saints

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints made a stride toward solving the quarterback?s disgruntlement.

Both sides gathered Wednesday night for a meet-and-greet dinner. The 31-year-old has made his issues with the Las Vegas Raiders very public and very apparent, going as far as jokingly declaring his future departure from the organization during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities last week. It’s become abundantly clear that Carr wants no part of the Raiders next season and beyond.

After the Raiders-approved stepping-stone visit with the Saints, Carr’s chances at joining New Orleans for 2023-24 underwent a “significant step” towards achievement, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“At some point soon there needs to be some sort of resolution, but anytime today,” Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Network. “I would not expect any sort of deal or trade today with Derek Carr really soaking it in in New Orleans. Went to dinner with New Orleans brass along with head coach Dennis Allen last night.”

Carr remains under contract until 2026 with Las Vegas with a Feb. 15 deadline for a guaranteed $40.4 million. And with no ambitions of cashing in with the Raiders, the team is left to either trade or release Carr so he can freely sign elsewhere before the start of next season.

“… So here’s where it stands,” Rapoport said. “The Saints are considered to be the frontrunner for Derek Carr. To get permission to speak with him, they needed to, not come to terms on a trade, but show the Raiders that they’re at least going to be in the ballpark. We’ll see if the two sides can work it out and if Carr gives the OK, but at least a significant step today.”

Meanwhile, the Saints have quarterback Jameis Winston under contract until 2024. However, after just three games and 73 completions last season, it’s unlikely that New Orleans intends to retain the 29-year-old with plans centering him in the future.