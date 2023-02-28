NFL Rumors: Giants To Release Wideout After Underwhelming Tenure

Kenny Golladay will play for a new team in 2023

The Kenny Golladay era in New York seemingly will come to an underwhelming end when the new league begins.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning the New York Giants are going to release Golladay on March 15, the first day of the new league year. By waiting until March 15, New York will save $6.7 million against its salary cap.

The 29-year-old Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants prior to the 2021 campaign. He carried the largest cap hit of any receiver in the league last season while failing to produce at the level he was expected.

Golladay finished his two years in New York by playing 26 games with 18 starts. He compiled merely 602 receiving yards while catching 43 of the 93 balls thrown his way for a mere one touchdown, doing so in an offense which sorely needed a playmaker to complement running back Saquon Barkley. It was a stark contrast from Golladay’s time in Detroit when he finished with two 1,000-plus yard seasons as a member of the Lions.

