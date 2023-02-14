NFL Rumors: Greg Olsen Will Lose Big Money When Tom Brady Starts FOX Job

When Tom Brady decided to push off the start of his broadcasting career until the fall of 2024, perhaps no one in the world was happier than Greg Olsen.

Olsen reportedly is set to lose more than just the top broadcast billing at FOX whenever Brady decides to step into the booth. The former NFL tight end makes $10 million annually as the network’s lead analyst and that number will drop to $3 million if he’s moved to the No. 2 team, per the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

First and foremost, a salary haircut wouldn’t be devastating for Olsen, who made north of $70 million in NFL career earnings across his 14-year tenure in the league, per Spotrac. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee the three-time Pro Bowl selection will ever be demoted to FOX’s No. 2 team.

According to Marchand, Olsen has a clause in his contract that allows him to break free from FOX if he can find a No. 1 job elsewhere. When you consider the ever-evolving nature of NFL broadcasting on television, it’s anyone’s guess what kind of opportunities will be available to Olsen next year. There’s also a chance Brady never goes through with his broadcasting plans, a scenario at least one prominent NFL insider believes is on the table.

All told, Olsen probably has nothing to worry about when it comes to his post-playing career.