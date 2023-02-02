NFL Rumors: Raiders Could Pursue This Huge Move After Tom Brady Retires

With Tom Brady retiring Wednesday, any dreams of acquiring the seven-time champion the Raiders might have had vanished.

Fortunately for Las Vegas, another future Hall of Fame quarterback appears to be available.

The Entertainment Capital of the World long was viewed as a realistic landing spot for Brady, who the Raiders reportedly “absolutely” expected to be there for the taking when NFL agency opened in March. But with TB12 now out of the picture, a source tells Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that the Silver and Black will “try to secure the services” of Aaron Rodgers.

A Rodgers blockbuster this offseason reportedly is a “very real” possibility. In fact, a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated moving on from Rodgers’ is Green Bay’s preferred plan of attack this offseason. And if the sides end up working on a trade together, it’s not unrealistic to think they could settle on Las Vegas.

The Raiders boast an offensive-minded head coach, a bright-lights location where Rodgers could soak up all the attention he seeks as well as the QB’s good friend and longtime favorite target, Davante Adams. Playing in the AFC West wouldn’t be a cakewalk — especially if you consider the possibility of Sean Payton starkly turning around the Denver Broncos — but at this point, Rodgers might be content with anywhere outside of Green Bay.

Of course, the Pack could find themselves in a high-priced bidding war if they go after Rodgers. Other QB-needy teams like the New York Jets figure to make calls to Green Bay as well.