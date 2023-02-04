NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV

The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights.

The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.

The Pacific and Central Divisions will play in the first game at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions at 4 p.m. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is the bench boss for the Atlantic, with David Pastrnak and Linus Ullmark representing the Black and Gold.

Who will move on to the championship game? Will Montgomery and ex-Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy be the final two items standing? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV–Free Trial | ABC