NHL Player Safety Fines Bruins’ Brad Marchand For Trip On Oliver Bjorkstand

Brad Marchand was hit with a fine Friday afternoon.
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced it fined the Bruins forward $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third period of Boston’s 6-5 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
The incident happened after a whistle and both players were assessed a two-minute penalty.
The $5,000 fine Marchand received is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s CBA.
Marchand finished Thursday’s game with a goal and an assist in what the Bruins treated as a “playoff game.”
The Bruins return to action Saturday night when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from Rogers Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.