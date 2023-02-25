NHL Player Safety Fines Bruins’ Brad Marchand For Trip On Oliver Bjorkstand

Brad Marchand was hit with a fine Friday afternoon.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced it fined the Bruins forward $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third period of Boston’s 6-5 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, via @NHLPlayerSafety.pic.twitter.com/UBO92myJuJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2023

The incident happened after a whistle and both players were assessed a two-minute penalty.

The $5,000 fine Marchand received is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s CBA.

Marchand finished Thursday’s game with a goal and an assist in what the Bruins treated as a “playoff game.”

The Bruins return to action Saturday night when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from Rogers Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.