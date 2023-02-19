Patrice Bergeron Has Been ‘Model Of Consistency’ For Bruins

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron has hit multiple milestones this season, and the captain did it again Saturday.

The 37-year-old center reached 1,000 career points and is third in franchise history in that category. He scored his 79th game-winning goal last month against the Montreal Canadiens. Not even a puck to the face can slow down the Bruins center, which has made his potential retirement a story for another season.

Bergeron scored a goal in Boston’s 6-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, which was his 20th of the season. It marked his 10th straight 20-goal season, and it was his 14th 20-goal season of his future Hall of Fame career — only Johnny Bucyk has more with 16 seasons with 20 goals or more.

“That’s awesome. Can’t wait to see what next year brings,” Nick Foligno said. “He is the model of consistency in this league. The way he plays on both sides of the puck. Gets it done offensively and gets it done even more defensively. He’s a guy I’ve admired a long time. All of us do. Just the way he plays the game. Plays the game the right way. I think that’s one of the best compliments you can get as a player, and he does that. … It’s no surprise. He just does things the right way. He’s a guy that cares a lot about his craft, too, and there’s a reason why there’s so many goals in so many years. I don’t think he’s slowing down anytime soon.”

Bergeron has been a team-first player throughout his career, and he has kept that consistent whenever his career accomplishments are brought. That attitude was no different after Saturday’s win.

“It’s nice,” Bergeron said. “It’s one of those things … I’m glad it went in, but you kind of move on to the next one. Playing with some great players and obviously, it’s been a special year in a lot of ways. Just thankful to be a part of it.”

It was a nifty goal from the five-time Selke winner. Jake DeBrusk’s and Charlie McAvoy’s shots were denied by Semyon Varlamov. But Bergeron was in the right place at the right time and cleaned up the puck in midair right behind the Islanders goalie.