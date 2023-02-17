Two Bruins Rivals Reportedly In Mix For Patrick Kane Before Deadline

The rest of the Eastern Conference is trying to catch the Bruins, and adding a player like Patrick Kane could help tip the scales for Boston’s chief competition in the East.

It’s looking more and more likely that Kane’s reign with the Chicago Blackhawks is nearing an end as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Kane has a no-trade clause, so his future is largely in his hands. And while he might not be the prolific goal-scorer he was in the midst of Chicago’s dynasty, he could really provide a shot in the arm to a contender for the stretch run and playoffs.

Assuming Kane signs off on leaving the Windy City, there will be interest, of course. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the sweepstakes seems likely to come down to five teams: the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“If Patrick Kane is interested in you,” a general manager told Friedman, “you have to think about it.”

To be clear, Friedman’s most recent ponderings read more like informed speculation than hard reporting. Thta being said, Friedman does indicate the Rangers were Kane’s “first choice,” though the winger apparently is still wrestling with the idea of even playing for another team.

As for the Maple Leafs, a major Bruins rival in the Atlantic Divison, Friedman wrote “Toronto wants to know whether or not it’s actually in the mix before considering anything.”

Kane’s production has fallen way off this season. He has just nine goals and 26 assists in 50 games, a year after posting 26-66-92 totals for Chicago. But the Blackhawks are going nowhere, and the full tear-down appears nigh. Not only could Kane be moved before the March 3 deadline, but there is speculation about whether Jonathan Toews could be moved. So, while Kane hasn’t lit the world on fire this season (a lingering hip issue must also be considered), finally ripping off the bandage and getting a new start could reinvigorate the 34-year-old.