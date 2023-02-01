Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter Among Those Congratulating Tom Brady On Retirement

Tom Brady closed the book on his NFL career (for good this time) Wednesday morning.

The quarterback hangs up his pads after 23 incredible seasons which included a 20-year run with the New England Patriots, seven Super Bowl titles and a career that likely no other quarterback will come close to replicating.

Brady posted the retirement video across his social media channels, and it was met with an outpouring of support from other great athletes across all sports, including Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams and Derek Jeter.

Brady’s playing career is over, but the 45-year-old isn’t walking away from the game for good. He’s expected to join the FOX broadcast team to be an analyst on a deal that came to fruition last year after he unretired.

The future Hall of Famer has been busy after retiring. Brady posted a slew of pictures to his Instagram story of memories throughout his career, with many of them taking place during his time with the Patriots.