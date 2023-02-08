Patrick Mahomes ‘Moving Around Better’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII

A storyline going into Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is the status of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle.

The Kansas City quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He clearly was in pain throughout the ultimate victory, but seemed to be moving better leading up to the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

High ankle sprains are tricky, just as New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but when it comes to the NFL’s biggest game, not much would keep Mahomes from playing.

Still, with the Super Bowl fast approaching, many are wondering how Mahomes is feeling.

“I don’t think you’ll know exactly until you get to game day. I’m definitely in a better spot,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. “I definitely am moving around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago, and so, it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and rehab and get to as close to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to do a little bit extra when I’m on the field. It’s going to be definitely better, more mobile, be able to move around a little bit better for sure, and then we’ll see on game day how close to 100 percent I can be.”

The extra week between the AFCCG and the Super Bowl certainly will help, on top of getting probably the best treatment the NFL has to offer.

The adrenaline is sure to be pumping for both the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles come Sunday night at State Farm Stadium.