Patrick Mahomes Picks Eagles? Old Super Bowl Selection Resurfaces

As if Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t have enough trolling material entering Super Bowl LVII, they were treated to the resurfacing of a delightfully ironic quote from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Players tend to try and avoid providing their opponents with bulletin board material entering the Super Bowl. The NFL’s media events leading up to the big game are just fluff sessions, after all. It’s a bit difficult to prevent your former self from doing so, however, as Mahomes found out this week.
In the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s Super Bowl XXXIX Contest from back in 2005, a nine-year-old Mahomes chose the Eagles to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
His reasoning? Pretty simple.
“Eagles are a better team,” Mahomes said, predicting a 35-28 win for the Eagles over the New England Patriots.
Obviously, an 18-year gap between that pick and the game in which Mahomes will actually take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl is enough to make sure people don’t take the quote to seriously.
It would be the upset of the century, however, if t-shirts weren’t already being printed in Philadelphia.
If Chiefs fans are looking for a bright side, Mahomes was wrong in his prediction from back in the day. The Patriots took home a 24-21 win, as Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb notoriously puked the game away in the fourth quarter. There’s also the small fact that current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo were members of that 2005 squad, giving them connection’s to both teams entering Super Bowl LVII.
The move in picking the Eagles was a smart one by Mahomes, as he can come out on top no matter the final score. A Philadelphia tradition like no other.