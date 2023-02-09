Patrick Mahomes Picks Eagles? Old Super Bowl Selection Resurfaces

As if Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t have enough trolling material entering Super Bowl LVII, they were treated to the resurfacing of a delightfully ironic quote from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Players tend to try and avoid providing their opponents with bulletin board material entering the Super Bowl. The NFL’s media events leading up to the big game are just fluff sessions, after all. It’s a bit difficult to prevent your former self from doing so, however, as Mahomes found out this week.

In the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s Super Bowl XXXIX Contest from back in 2005, a nine-year-old Mahomes chose the Eagles to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

His reasoning? Pretty simple.

“Eagles are a better team,” Mahomes said, predicting a 35-28 win for the Eagles over the New England Patriots.

i wonder whether the eagles will win the super bowl. let's ask some random nine-year-old from 2005 pic.twitter.com/XLvsz4gjGQ — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) February 9, 2023

Obviously, an 18-year gap between that pick and the game in which Mahomes will actually take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl is enough to make sure people don’t take the quote to seriously.