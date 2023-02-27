Patriots Assistant Passed Over For Chargers’ Coordinator Position

If DeMarcus Covington does receive a promotion this offseason it will not be from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New England Patriots defensive line coach recently interviewed for the Chargers’ defensive coordinator opening, but LA announced Monday it had hired Derrick Ansley for the position.

Ansley enters his third season with the Chargers after previously working with the LA secondary for the previous two campaigns.

It marks the second time Covington has interviewed for a job this offseason only to be passed on. Covington, who’s been with the Patriots the previous six seasons, also interviewed with the Cardinals for their defensive coordinator position before Arizona hired Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis.

The 33-year-old Covington nevertheless is considered a rising talent in league circles, and him remaining in New England comes as a positive development for the Patriots.