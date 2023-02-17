Patriots Cut Standout Training Camp Defender In Surprise Move

The Patriots continued their roster shuffling Friday, making another move to open up a spot before the start of the new league year.

Just two days after waiving wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive back Tae Hayes and kicker Quinn Nordin, New England announced its release of defensive tackle LaBryan Ray. The move comes as a bit of a shock, as the Patriots inked Ray to a futures deal following the conclusion of their season.

Many believed Ray had a real shot at making the Patriots’ Week 1 roster in 2022, going so far as projecting him as one of the first 53 following training camp. His standout performance during camp and the preseason wasn’t enough, but it appeared it had earned him another opportunity at trying to crack the roster in 2023.

Ray was among New England’s best defenders in camp, consistently serving as one of the most consistent rushers during 1-on-1 drills and competitive team periods. He largely carried that success into preseason games, too.

Injuries, which have been a constant throughout his college and young pro career, have seemed to doom the 25-year-old. Not only did he play in just 44 of a possible 70 games in his time at Alabama. Ray also found himself on practice squad injured reserve midway through his rookie season.

Much like Wilkerson on Thursday, don’t be surprised to see another team pick up Ray on waivers.