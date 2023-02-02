Patriots Fans Will Love Tom Brady’s Reply To Team’s Instagram Video

Over the last three years, Tom Brady sure looked as if he had an ax to grind with the Patriots. His father definitely did.
But time heals all wounds, and Brady’s actions since announcing his retirement Wednesday potentially indicate a changing of heart.
After posting his retirement video, Brady immediately flooded his Instagram story with photos from his storied career, including many from his time in New England. The move was in stark contrast with Brady’s infamous omission of the Patriots in last year’s (eventually bogus) retirement letter.
Then, Brady shared a very pro-Patriots message while replying to the team’s Instagram post about Robert Kraft honoring the legendary quarterback.
“I love you,” Brady wrote after sharing three heart emojis. “Go Pats! I am blessed in every way!!!!”
Could be nothing. Could be something.
For many, the question now becomes: Will Brady sign on for a retirement celebration with the Patriots, be it in the form of a one-day contract or something else?
Kraft is on record as saying he would love for the 45-year-old to retire as a member of the Patriots, but Brady was non-committal when asked about the topic in 2021. Regardless, it feels inevitable that something will happen this offseason.
For what it’s worth, we pitched our own idea for how the Patriots should go about honoring the greatest quarterback in NFL history.