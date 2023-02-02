Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Myles Bryant

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: cornerback Myles Bryant.

2022 SEASON REVIEW

With Jonathan Jones moving to a new position as a starting outside cornerback, Bryant won the top slot corner job in training camp and kept it for most of the season. He was the only Patriots cornerback to appear in all 17 games (six starts), and he set career highs in tackles (70) and passes defended (six) while adding one interception and one fumble recovery.

Bryant’s 61% snap rate was seventh-highest among Patriots defenders, and in one game — a Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins — he played every defensive snap, moonlighting as a 5-foot-9, 185-pound perimeter corner after injuries depleted his position group.

Despite his small stature, Bryant fared well as a run defender, with only safety Jabrill Peppers and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley receiving higher run defense grades from Pro Football Focus. In coverage, though, the former undrafted free agent was inconsistent, making him the target of harsh and frequent criticism from Patriots fans on social media.

Of the 56 NFL cornerbacks who played at least 450 coverage snaps this season, Bryant ranked 40th in snaps per reception allowed, 46th in passer rating against and 50th in both PFF coverage grade and catch rate against.

Bryant also dealt with some early-season ball security issues as a punt returner, causing him to lose that job to eventual All-Pro Marcus Jones, and made a costly special teams error in the Patriots’ season finale, blowing a tackle on the second of two Buffalo Bills kick-return touchdowns.

Unlike most Patriots set to hit the market next month, Bryant is a restricted free agent. That means the Patriots can choose to tender him at one of four levels: first round, second round, original round or right of first refusal.