Patriots Free Agents: Is Re-Signing James Ferentz Obvious Move?

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: offensive lineman James Ferentz.

You need not tell the Patriots how important it is to have quality depth on the interior offensive line.

They learned that in 2019 when center David Andrews sat out the entire season due to blood clots in his lungs. They learned it again this season, when Andrews missed three games due to various injuries and rookie guard Cole Strange at times seemed overwhelmed by NFL defensive tackles.

James Ferentz stepped up in both campaigns, seeing time at all three interior line spots, but mostly at center. While the veteran is a backup for a reason, he also is a smart, dependable player who knows what it takes to succeed in New England. There’s real value in that.

Having spent five seasons in New England, Ferentz clearly is respected by his coaches and teammates. But should the Patriots make a concerted effort toward re-signing him this offseason, or should they look to upgrade and/or replace him with a younger player?

Here are cases for and against the Patriots re-signing James Ferentz:

CASE FOR

Ferentz is a rock-solid backup who can play center at a reasonably high level. He’s no Andrews, but he can get the job done in a pinch. Ferentz’s lack of athleticism limits his ability in the running game, but he’s perfectly fine in pass blocking.