Patriots Reportedly Hire New Offensive Line Coach In Surprising Move

The Patriots reportedly have a new offensive line coach.

New England on Monday hired Adrian Klemm, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Klemm served as Oregon’s associate head coach, O-line coach and run game coordinator in 2022. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line from 2019 through 2021.

Sources: Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave for the New England Patriots. Klemm is expected to receive a pay raise with the move back to the NFL. He?d served as Oregon?s associate head coach and run game coordinator this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 6, 2023

It’s worth noting that Klemm might not technically receive the title of lead offensive line coach. ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday wrote that Klemm will have a “critical OL-based role” in New England. Perhaps Klemm eventually is labeled as an O-line coach and run game coordinator, with assistant Billy Yates also being listed as an offensive line coach — but that’s pure speculation.

The Patriots have a history of using vague job titles, with Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo both being described as “linebackers coach” in 2022.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as a report last week indicated Klemm would return to Oregon for another season despite twice interviewing with the Patriots. However, around the same time that Thamel tweeted his report, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered new context during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.

“I think we’re gonna get some more news here soon on the Patriots coaching staff,” Breer foreshadowed. ” … Wouldn’t be surprised if we get news on a line coach. There’s a good chance it’s going to be Adrian Klemm.”