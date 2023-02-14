Mac Jones Reveals Offseason Purpose With Instagram Comment

Most Patriots fans were on board with the Mac Jones experience after the young quarterback enjoyed a largely successful rookie season.

What a difference a year makes.

Jones’ turbulent sophomore campaign saw the Alabama product miss three games due to an injury, get booed off his own field and regress in most statistical categories. Along the way, his emotional outbursts drew strong reactions from Patriots legends, fans and pundits alike, even though his teammates routinely had his back.

The face of the Patriots now apparently is committed to winning people back. Over the weekend, NFL quarterback-turned-fitness instructor Nic Shimonek shared videos of Jones putting in work in the weight room.

Take a look:

Jones popped up in the comments section, potentially offering insight into his offseason purpose.