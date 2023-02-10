Patriots Mailbag: Five Potential Receiver Trade Targets

Welcome to a Super Bowl week edition of the NESN.com New England Patriots mailbag. Let’s dive right in.

@Lamb4752

Top 5 WR trade options?

Here are the most notable ones on my radar:

DeAndre Hopkins

Bill Belichick loves him. Was suspended for the first six games of this season but was one of the NFL’s most productive wideouts upon returning. Played under Bill O’Brien in Houston, and their rocky relationship could derail a potential reunion, though his former Texans receivers coach believes a Hopkins-O’Brien team-up would work. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pooh-poohed this trade possibility, reporting after speaking with league sources that Hopkins landing in New England would be “a pretty major surprise.”

Keenan Allen

Could be a salary cap casualty for a Chargers team that needs to shed salary. Like Hopkins, he’s a 30-year-old five-time Pro Bowler who’s one of the premier wideouts of his era. Known as an elite route-runner, Allen ranks second in receiving yards per game and third in catches and receiving first downs since 2017. He comes with durability concerns, however, after he missed seven games with a hamstring injury. Signing him after a potential release might be more likely than trading for him.

Mike Evans

A 1,000-yard receiver in all nine of his NFL seasons, Evans could be available if Tampa Bay enters rebuild mode after Tom Brady’s retirement. Such a deal likely wouldn’t happen for several months, as the Buccaneers would save just $2.3 million against the salary cap by trading him now but $14.5 million by doing so after June 1. Evans turns 30 this summer and is entering the final year of his contract.

Tee Higgins

Unlike the three receivers listed above, Higgins should be just entering his prime. He’s only 24 and, after amassing 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns over his first three seasons, is in line for a massive raise next offseason. His size and contested catch ability gave the Patriots real problems this season. If the Bengals, who already have one elite wideout in Ja’Marr Chase, don’t believe they can pay both, they could listen to offers for Higgins this spring. Given his age, upside and current affordability, it likely would take a hefty compensation package to pry him away from Cincinnati.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy somehow enjoyed a career year while catching passes from Russell Wilson in a terrible Broncos offense, finishing with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. An Alabama product who also is entering the final year of his rookie deal, he doesn’t have the other players’ track records of proven production and might not be the instant, unquestioned No. 1 receiver many Patriots fans are clamoring for.