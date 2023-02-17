Patriots Mailbag: Why There’s Reason For Pats Optimism In 2023

Time for another New England Patriots mailbag. Let’s dive right in.

@jonothorpejazz

Do you think this the Pats are done adding coaching? What do you think of the set up?

I like the moves Bill Belichick has made so far.

Bill O’Brien was the ideal choice to take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Adrian Klemm doesn’t have a ton of NFL position coach experience, but he’s spent close to a decade coaching the offensive line and run game at the college level. He has a reputation for connecting well with players and should be a significant upgrade over Matt Patricia. Will Lawing, who likely will replace Nick Caley as tight ends coach, is a bit of an unknown, but O’Brien clearly likes him, bringing the 37-year-old with him from Penn State to Houston to Alabama and now to New England.

As for whether the Patriots are done adding, I think there’s still room for another hire or two. Since O’Brien is both coordinating the offense and coaching QBs, I wouldn’t be surprised if they added an assistant QBs coach to help him out.

That’s not an absolute necessity — O’Brien didn’t have an assistant QBs coach during his first Patriots stint — but it would lighten his workload while also grooming a potential successor in the event that O’Brien leaves for a head-coaching job in the near future.

We also don’t know whether the Patriots will be doing any restructuring on the defensive side of the ball — Jerod Mayo’s post-extension title remains a mystery — or on special teams. It appears Joe Judge is sticking around in some capacity, but his new role still is unclear.

@msnblack

Judon recently said how much he loves Boston and playing for the Patriots and his signing has been a homerun for the team. Where do you think he ranks amongst the most impactful free agents BB has signed over the years?

Matthew Judon has been everything the Patriots could have asked for in his first two seasons in Foxboro. He’s made back-to-back Pro Bowls, led the team in sacks both years (28 total, nearly twice as many as second-place Josh Uche’s 14 1/2) and has been a phenomenal addition to New England’s locker room from a team culture standpoint.