Patriots’ Matthew Judon Has Strong Stance On Mac Jones Outbursts

Mac Jones’ frequent displays of on-field emotion came to define the 2022 Patriots season.

Clearly frustrated with the direction of New England’s rudderless offense, Jones often could be seen screaming and cursing on the field or sideline, with these outbursts becoming more prevalent as the year wore on.

These reactions sparked controversy, with Patriots greats like Julian Edelman and Vince Wilfork saying the second-year quarterback hadn’t earned the right to act the way he was.

How did they play in the locker room? According to one prominent Patriots defender, Jones’ teammates respected his passion, even if he went a bit overboard at times.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon defended the young QB on Thursday during an interview with NFL Network.

“I think everybody sees that and they be like, ‘Oh, he’s showing frustration or he’s showing youth’ or whatever,” Judon said. “No, he’s just being emotional. He wants to win. He loves to win. He’s been winning his whole life, and he’s showing the passion that he has for the game. Some people take that as a negative thing and criticize him about it. We take it as a positive. We say, ‘This young man wants to win this bad that he’s showing his frustrations.’

“Now, we’ve got to tame it sometimes, and we’ve got to understand how to speak and understand when we can do that and stuff like that, but he’s young. It’s his second year.”