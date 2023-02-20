Patriots Rumors: Details Of Matthew Slater’s New Contract Revealed

Matthew Slater’s decision to return for a 16th NFL season will have a minimal impact on the New England Patriots’ 2023 salary cap.
ESPN’s Field Yates on Monday reported the details of Slater’s new contract. It’s a one-year, $2.7 million deal that will carry a modest cap hit of $1.3 million.
Why so low? Because Slater’s new pact reportedly was designated as a “four-year qualifying contract.” Here’s how NFL.com explains those:
Four-year qualifying contract: Another type of veteran salary benefit, it can be offered to a player with at least four credited seasons whose contract with a team has expired after being on said team for four or more consecutive, uninterrupted league years prior to his contract expiring. Such a player must have been on the team’s 90-man active/inactive list for said seasons (and every regular-season and postseason game). Teams can sign a maximum of two eligible players to this type of salary benefit.
A qualifying contract under this benefit is a one-year deal with a base salary of up to $1.35 million more (set to increase in 2024) than the minimum base salary for said player. However, if a team does sign two players to a qualifying contract, it can only give a combined $1.35 million in additional base salary between the two deals. Under such agreements, only the applicable minimum base salary (not the $1.35 million benefit) is charged against the salary cap.
Slater, New England’s longtime special teams captain, has spent his entire pro career with the Patriots. One of the most accomplished kick/punt coverage players in NFL history, he failed to make the Pro Bowl this season but remained effective, recording his highest total of special teams tackles (13) since 2015.
That number ranked second among Patriots players behind standout rookie Brenden Schooler, who had 14. Slater’s seven solo special teams tackles also ranked second behind Schooler’s 11, and he provided that production despite drawing near-constant double-teams.
“(Slater) gets double-teamed on virtually every coverage play, with very few exceptions,” head coach Bill Belichick said in January. “… He’s the guy that everybody pays a lot of attention to. To the benefit of other players; they get less attention. But I think when you see players at that level — different, but literally, he gets it on every play.
“Just like (Lawrence) Taylor got it on every play for the Giants. When you get that kind of attention and you’re still able to be productive, that tends to put those players on a very elite level.”
Slater, who turns 38 in September, said he would consider retirement this offseason but ultimately chose to continue his career. The Patriots announced his decision last Friday.
“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said in a team-released statement. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”
The Patriots also re-signed another of their impending free agents over the weekend, reportedly agreeing to terms Saturday with veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott. The terms of McDermott’s new deal were not reported.