Patriots Rumors: Details Of Matthew Slater’s New Contract Revealed

Matthew Slater’s decision to return for a 16th NFL season will have a minimal impact on the New England Patriots’ 2023 salary cap.

ESPN’s Field Yates on Monday reported the details of Slater’s new contract. It’s a one-year, $2.7 million deal that will carry a modest cap hit of $1.3 million.

The cap charge is just $1,317,500, as it qualifies as a four-year player deal given his tenure with the team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 20, 2023

Why so low? Because Slater’s new pact reportedly was designated as a “four-year qualifying contract.” Here’s how NFL.com explains those:

Four-year qualifying contract: Another type of veteran salary benefit, it can be offered to a player with at least four credited seasons whose contract with a team has expired after being on said team for four or more consecutive, uninterrupted league years prior to his contract expiring. Such a player must have been on the team’s 90-man active/inactive list for said seasons (and every regular-season and postseason game). Teams can sign a maximum of two eligible players to this type of salary benefit.

A qualifying contract under this benefit is a one-year deal with a base salary of up to $1.35 million more (set to increase in 2024) than the minimum base salary for said player. However, if a team does sign two players to a qualifying contract, it can only give a combined $1.35 million in additional base salary between the two deals. Under such agreements, only the applicable minimum base salary (not the $1.35 million benefit) is charged against the salary cap.

Slater, New England’s longtime special teams captain, has spent his entire pro career with the Patriots. One of the most accomplished kick/punt coverage players in NFL history, he failed to make the Pro Bowl this season but remained effective, recording his highest total of special teams tackles (13) since 2015.