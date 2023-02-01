Patriots Rumors: O-Line Coach Candidate Not Joining New England

Cross Adrian Klemm off your list of potential New England Patriots coaching hires.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Wednesday said he expects Klemm to remain in his current role as the Ducks’ associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per The Oregonian’s James Crepa.

Dan Lanning says he doesn't anticipate any changes to staff, so Adrian Klemm staying at Oregon — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) February 1, 2023

Klemm, a former Patriots O-lineman, had been viewed as a candidate for New England’s O-line coach vacancy. He reportedly interviewed for the team’s offensive coordinator job and then met with the Patriots again after they hired Bill O’Brien for that position.

Longtime Patriots center Ryan Wendell also reportedly interviewed for the O-line gig last week in Las Vegas. Wendell has worked as the Buffalo Bills’ assistant O-line coach for the past four seasons.

Another candidate is Billy Yates, who both played for the Patriots and served as the team’s assistant O-line coach this season under Matt Patricia. Yates was part of New England’s contingent coaching draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Patricia, who coached the O-line and called New England’s offensive plays, will not return in those roles next season and could leave the organization altogether. Line play was a major problem for New England’s offense, which ranked 19th in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass attempt.