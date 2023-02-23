Patriots Special Teams Outlook: Big Questions Loom After Dismal Season

Folk has been one of New England’s most reliable contributors since he arrived in 2019, posting a field-goal conversion rate (89.3%) that ranks fifth-best in that span among all kickers with at least 75 attempts. His accuracy did dip a bit in 2022, however, resulting in as many missed field goals from inside 40 yards (four) as he had in the previous three seasons combined.

Still, he remained an asset, going 5-for-5 on field goals in two games and 4-for-4 in two others. He picked up one AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor and helped buoy an offense that struggled to score points for much of the season.

The Patriots did not sign practice squadder Tristan Vizcaino to a future contract, so Folk, who has one year left on his deal, currently is the only kicker on their roster. But given his age, expect them to add another at some point this offseason. We’ll see if that newcomer can accomplish what players like Vizcaino, Quinn Nordin and Justin Rohrwasser couldn’t.

Kickoff ability should be a consideration here, too, depending on how the Patriots proceed at punter. Folk had to take over kickoff duties after Bailey’s midseason injury, and his inability to generate touchbacks burned New England down the stretch. The Patriots allowed an NFL-high three kick-return touchdowns — including two in their Week 18 loss in Buffalo — and all three came on Folk kickoffs.

3. Will there be any coaching changes? Most assumed special teams coordinator Cam Achord would be squarely on the hot seat after his unit ranked dead last in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA this season — despite boasting an above-average kicker and the league’s best punt returner in Jones, a first-team All-Pro as a rookie.

But it appears the Patriots’ disastrous showing in the kicking game — headlined by the three allowed touchdowns and a slew of poorly timed penalties — won’t cost Achord his job. He was part of the New England coaching contingent that traveled to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl, and reports have indicated he’s not expected to be fired.

Could he be demoted, though? That remains a possible outcome.

The obvious move would be for the Patriots to reinstall Joe Judge as special teams coordinator — a job he held from 2015-19 — and bump Achord down to assistant. Judge, who coached quarterbacks this season, also was with the team at the Shrine Bowl, but he’ll have a new role in 2023 following Bill O’Brien’s hiring as offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

The Patriots have yet to officially announce any coaching changes outside of O’Brien’s arrival, so we don’t yet know how Belichick plans to structure his new staff.

It’s also worth noting Slater, who is delaying retirement and returning for a 16th season, will be a sort of extension of the coaching staff, telling Patriots.com that his “role at this point is not just about covering kicks, blocking for returners” but also “about fostering culture, building relationships and pouring into young men.”