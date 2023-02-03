Patriots Star Matthew Judon’s Golf Swing Could Use Some Serious Work

New England Patriots star Matthew Judon won’t be trying out for the PGA Tour anytime soon.

With the NFL reworking its events around this year’s Pro Bowl, Judon was one of the participants for the AFC in Thursday’s Longest Drive challenge, which showed off each player’s golf game.

Unsurprisingly, Judon, who is the Patriots lone representative at the Pro Bowl, could use some much needed practice and work on his golf swing.

Judon did provide a hysterical moment during the competition, though, when he bombed a shot high and way far to the right, just as he predicted. Judon couldn’t even find where his ball went off the club.

“Where’d it go?” Judon said as he looked around.

Even ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who was commentating the event, was surprised that Judon could hit his shot so far off track.