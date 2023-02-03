Patriots Star Matthew Judon’s Golf Swing Could Use Some Serious Work

New England Patriots star Matthew Judon won’t be trying out for the PGA Tour anytime soon.
With the NFL reworking its events around this year’s Pro Bowl, Judon was one of the participants for the AFC in Thursday’s Longest Drive challenge, which showed off each player’s golf game.
Unsurprisingly, Judon, who is the Patriots lone representative at the Pro Bowl, could use some much needed practice and work on his golf swing.
Judon did provide a hysterical moment during the competition, though, when he bombed a shot high and way far to the right, just as he predicted. Judon couldn’t even find where his ball went off the club.
“Where’d it go?” Judon said as he looked around.
Even ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who was commentating the event, was surprised that Judon could hit his shot so far off track.
“I did not think it could be possible to hit one farther right, but you did,” Orlovsky said.
Judon got to celebrate with his AFC compatriots in the end though as a 320-yard drive by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer lifted the team to a victory.
Good thing for Judon is he doesn’t need to worry about his golf game not working out since he is spectacular at his day job. The seventh-year pro tallied a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in his second season with the Patriots in 2022.