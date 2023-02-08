Paul Pierce’s Tweets As LeBron James Broke Record Were Wild Ride

Paul Pierce took a victory lap Tuesday night when the NBA ushered in a new scoring king.

With 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James became the new all-time scoring leader in league history. James passed fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose 38,387 career points served as the record ever since 1989 when the Hall of Fame big man played his final season with the Purple Gold.

The passing of the torch prompted Pierce to refer to James as “The King,” something the Boston Celtics great had been reluctant to do for years. However, Pierce believes he stands to benefit from his longtime rival making history.

You can check out Pierce’s train of thought — which is all over the place — in the series of tweets below.

Can u dummies please give the ball to Lebron every time down #rudumorstupid — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

Honor to say I had a chance to match up with The GaoT I?ve alway never acknowledged u as King but u Truly the King #lRespect no player in NBA History had the pressure coming in the league to exceed expectations not only have u live up to it but u have surpassed it #allhailtheKing — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

Y?all gotta understand This make me underrated now ???????????? — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

The Truth always will be able to say one of his career-defining performances came at the expense of the NBA’s all-time scorer. Pierce’s 41 points against James’ Cavaliers helped Boston win Game 7 of the teams’ 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals series en route to the Celtics’ 17th championship in franchise history.