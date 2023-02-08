Payton Pritchard Open To Celtics Trading Him At Deadline

It’s no secret that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wishes he had a larger role on the floor this season.

Pritchard’s playing time has been a casualty of a deep and talented Celtics team that has NBA title aspirations. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-low 12.6 minutes per game.

Pritchard still believes he can contribute on a winning squad and if that opportunity doesn’t come in Boston, he wouldn’t mind getting that chance with another team with the NBA trading deadline on tap for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

“I mean, it’s not easy,” Pritchard told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “It’s a lot of ups and downs. I think people know I want to play, especially while I’m young still. So that’s my biggest thing, being somewhere I can play, where they believe in me.

“But at the end of the day, I’m here and we have a great team, best in the NBA. I’m very fortunate to be part of that.”

This isn’t the first time it has sounded like Pritchard would like a change of scenery. He recently went on the “Point Forward” podcast with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala and made it seem like he had his eyes on a bigger role elsewhere.

Pritchard revealed he has had conversations about his future with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who reportedly is assessing Pritchard’s trade value. But the Oregon product is resigned to the fact that those things surrounding the deadline are out of his control at the moment.