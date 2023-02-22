PFF Suggests Offseason Trade To Improve Patriots Offense

Could an old friend help the Patriots improve their wide receiver group this offseason?

Pro Football Focus suggested the possibility Tuesday when it published a column listing five potential NFL trades to watch out for in the coming months. PFF’s Brad Spielberger floated the idea of New England reuniting with Brandin Cooks, who spent the 2017 campaign in Foxboro. Cooks has term on his contract (two years, $35 million) and might only require a Day 2 pick to be pried out of Houston.

“More than half of Cooks’ remaining contract being guaranteed works against his value a bit, though it could also make it more likely he plays out these years as compared to DeAndre Hopkins,” Spielberger wrote. “Despite the tumultuous past three seasons in Houston, Cook earned an 82.1 cumulative receiving grade, which was a top-30 mark at the position. His 1.90 yards per route run ranked in the top 25, his 66 explosive receptions ranked 17th and his 30 receptions on balls thrown 20-plus yards downfield ranked eighth.”

Cooks himself might be open to the idea of returning to New England. The well-traveled wide receiver is used to being traded and clearly wanted out of Houston ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Cooks’ buy-in with the Texans might have changed now that DeMeco Ryans is at the helm and a top quarterback prospect likely is on his way in through the draft, though.

The 29-year-old also might not be a priority for the Patriots this spring. Everyone knows how much Bill Belichick loves DeAndre Hopkins, and the Arizona Cardinals appear open to moving the star receiver.