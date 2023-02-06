Projecting Patriots’ 2023 Coaching Staff After Adrian Klemm News

The Patriots’ revamped coaching staff is beginning to take shape.

On Monday, New England landed its new offensive line coach, reportedly offering a pay raise to woo Adrian Klemm away from Oregon. The 2000 Patriots draft pick operated one of the best O-lines in college football last season — the Ducks allowed just five sacks all year and ranked 12th in the FBS in rushing — and should be a substantial upgrade over predecessor Matt Patricia.

News of Klemm’s arrival came four days after the Patriots brought on projected Nick Caley replacement Will Lawing and two weeks after they officially hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As of midday Monday, O’Brien was the only coaching addition New England had officially announced since its season ended Jan 8. It remains unclear exactly how the Patriots’ staff will look once the 2023 campaign kicks off in September.

Lingering questions include whether Patricia — whose one-year stint as O-line coach and offensive play-caller was a full-blown disaster — will remain with the team in a different capacity and what linebackers coach Jerod Mayo’s official title/duties will be following his contract extension.

Patricia and Caley — whom the Los Angeles Rams reportedly hired Sunday as their new tight ends coach — were the only 2022 Patriots assistants who were not with the team at last week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. That suggests all others will be retained next season, though it’s not yet known whether any will be changing positional responsibilities.

With that ongoing uncertainty noted, here is a projection of how the Patriots might structure their new offensive staff: