Projecting Red Sox’s Opening Day Rotation/Bullpen As Spring Training Begins

Projecting the Opening Day rotation or bullpen for any team is a difficult task, but the Boston Red Sox have done their best to spell things out for us entering 2023.

Above all else, the Red Sox’s plan of attack this offseason came in trying to build pitching depth. Boston went out and added eight new pitchers to its 40-man roster, including former Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber and three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The only question remaining — fine, maybe not the only question — is where those pieces fit in a staff that was among baseball’s most inconsistent in 2022.

Here’s a projection of the Red Sox’s Opening Day rotation and bullpen:

Starters

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Garrett Whitlock

LHP James Paxton

RHP Brayan Bello

RHP Nick Pivetta

As it has been for the past half decade, health is the primary concern for the Red Sox’s rotation pieces. Chris Sale hasn’t made more than 10 starts since 2019, James Paxton hasn’t been healthy in nearly four years and Kluber enters 2023 as Boston’s second-oldest player.

Risk of injuries are the deciding factors into the decision of carrying six starters, with the Red Sox making it clear they intend on using Garrett Whitlock in that role. Boston will undoubtedly be happy with the idea of giving its three oldest arms an extra day off or two in between starts to begin the season.

Relievers

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Martin

RHP John Schreiber

LHP Richard Bleier

RHP Tanner Houck

LHP Joely Rodríguez

RHP Wyatt Mills