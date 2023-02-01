Red Sox Announce Partnership With Museum of African American History

In recognition of Black History Month, the Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation are partnering with the Museum of African American History in Boston and Nantucket to provide free admission and tours for all visitors from Feb. 21 to 26, coinciding with school vacation week.

The free admission is extended to all visitors of the museums, including self-guided tours and educational group tours. Additional information about current museum exhibits and hours at both locations can be found by visiting maah.org.

Fenway Park Tours during Black History Month will spotlight the history of African American and Black Red Sox players and uniform personnel and their impacts on the history of the club. Additional details on Fenway Park Tours can be found by visiting redsox.com/tours.

Additional Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation Black History Month activations will include an interactive Red Sox Career Panel on February 2 for 8th through 12th grade students who are part of the Red Sox Scholars program, a scholarship and academic support program for Boston Public Schools students run by the Foundation.

The panel will be hosted by the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management Black Employee Resource Group. The panelists will share their Red Sox career journeys and field questions from Red Sox Scholars. The Red Sox Scholars will also have the opportunity to attend a special Fenway Park screening of the biographical film “42” about Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson on Feb. 9.

The club kicked off Black History Month on Tuesday with a visit to 7th and 8th grade students at the John D. O’Bryant School for the 20th annual “Jackie Robinson Celebration of Life” that included Red Sox Hall of Famer Tommy Harper and alumnus Darnell McDonald.

Fans can celebrate Black History Month with the Red Sox virtually by visiting redsox.com/bhm to find videos and kids activity sheets highlighting Pumpsie Green, Jim Rice and Robinson.