Red Sox Bring Back Former Outfielder On Minor League Contract

The Boston Red Sox don’t need any introduction to Marcus Wilson.

The Red Sox signed Wilson to a minor league contract over the weekend as the two sides are already well acquainted with this being the second time Boston has acquired the 26-year-old outfielder. He spent from 2019 to 2021 in the Red Sox’s farm system after Boston traded Blake Swihart to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Wilson.

Wilson reached as high as Triple-A Worcester in 2021, where he played in 64 games while batting .242 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs before he was designated for assignment and the Seattle Mariners swooped in to claim him.

Wilson hit .218 with 16 round-trippers and 47 RBIs to go along with 14 stolen bases last season with Triple-A Tacoma and also made his big league debut with the Mariners. Wilson played only three games in the majors, going 1-for-5 with four strikeouts.

The Red Sox assigned Wilson, a second-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, to Double-A Portland as the move gives the organization additional outfield depth.