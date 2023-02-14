Recapping Red Sox’s (Many) Offseason Moves As Spring Training Begins

Adalberto Mondesi, SS (trade)

The Red Sox needed middle-infield help after Bogaerts, their longtime shortstop, signed with the San Diego Padres in free agency. And losing Story to an elbow injury, perhaps for the bulk of 2023, only exacerbated the problem. Mondesi won’t fix all that ails the Red Sox, especially since he’s battled both injuries and inconsistency since entering the league with the Kansas City Royals in 2016. But the 27-year-old switch-hitter has a dynamic skill set, anchored by premium defense and elite sprint speed. He’s a potential game-changing wild card for the Red Sox, who shipped left-handed reliever Josh Taylor to KC as part of the trade.

Other notable newcomers: C Jorge Alfaro (free agency), OF Raimel Tapia (free agency), OF Greg Allen (free agency), OF Narciso Crook (free agency), IF/OF Niko Goodrum (free agency)

Alfaro absolutely could factor into the Red Sox’s big league catching plans, as neither Reese McGuire nor Connor Wong has experience as a proven MLB starter behind the dish. … Tapia gives the Red Sox veteran outfield depth, having spent six seasons with the Colorado Rockies and one with the Toronto Blue Jays. … Allen and Crook are outfield options, too, and Goodrum, a switch-hitter with good speed, is a name to watch thanks in large to his defensive versatility.

Pitchers

Corey Kluber, RHP (free agency)

Kluber isn’t the same ace who won two American League Cy Young Awards with Cleveland, while finishing third on two other occasions from 2014 to 2018. He’s turning 37, with diminished velocity and stuff, and probably won’t approach 200 innings given his extensive injury history. But Kluber was mostly good over the last two seasons, with the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, and will slot into a Red Sox rotation that lost Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill this offseason.

Kenley Jansen, RHP (free agency)

The Red Sox finally have a proven closer again, eliminating some of the guesswork over who will pitch the ninth inning for Boston. Jansen racked up a National League-leading 41 saves with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, after spending his previous 12 seasons with the Dodgers. He’s clearly in the back half of his career, entering his age-35 campaign, but he earned three All-Star selections from 2016 to 2018 and should be a stabilizing force in Boston’s revamped bullpen. His deal reportedly is worth $32 million over two years.

Chris Martin, RHP (free agency)

Martin is another impact addition to the Red Sox’s new-look relief corps. He, too, will be tasked with steadying the later innings, blending pinpoint control with an ability to miss bats. The 36-year-old posted a 3.05 ERA with a 0.982 WHIP and a 2.18 FIP in 60 appearances (56 innings) split between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs last season, with his finest work coming down the stretch for Los Angeles. He reportedly is set to earn $17.5 million over the next two years.

Joely Rodríguez, LHP (free agency)

Rodríguez isn’t a high-profile acquisition, having bounced around with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Yankees and New York Mets over his MLB career. But he’s relatively cheap, reportedly earning a $1.5 million base salary in 2023 with a $4.25 million club option for 2024, and has excellent underlying metrics that portend better overall results moving forward. The 31-year-old also adds balance to Boston’s ‘pen as a southpaw.

Richard Bleier, LHP (trade)

Bleier is another left-hander the Red Sox added to their mix, flipping Barnes to the Miami Marlins after designating the righty for assignment. The 35-year-old isn’t overpowering, relying on weak contact rather than prolific strikeout numbers, but he could be a nice piece of Boston’s collective puzzle.