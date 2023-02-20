Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Brandon Walter Among Boston’s Next Call-Ups?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Brandon Walter.

The cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic had wide-ranging ramifications, with some prospects suffering from the lack of game action while others used the time away to aid their development.

Brandon Walter falls into the latter camp, with 2021 being the season that really put him on the map. Now, he’s among the Red Sox’s top pitching prospects, with the potential to make a major-league impact sooner rather than later.

Here’s everything you need to know about Walter, an up-and-coming left-hander who could factor into Boston’s pitching plans as soon as 2023.

Walter’s story

Walter was a stud at the University of Delaware, but Tommy John surgery wiped out his entire 2018 season and cast uncertainty over his future. Still, the Red Sox took a flier on the lefty, nabbing him in the 26th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft and signing him for $35,000, an investment that now looks like a bargain given Walter’s upward trajectory.

It took a little bit for Walter to find his footing in the Red Sox system, with the cancelled 2020 MiLB season coming on the heels of a so-so professional debut in which he made just 13 relief appearances in rookie ball. His hard work during the pandemic was apparent when he returned to the mound in 2021, though, and his marked improvement opened the door for him to join the rotation, first at Single-A Salem and then at High-A Greenville.

Walter has been groomed as a starter ever since. And while he endured a setback in 2022, when he was limited to 11 starts due to a bulging disc in his upper back, he remains among the more intriguing arms in Boston’s farm system. Walter advanced to Triple-A Worcester last season after nine starts with Double-A Portland in which he posted a 2.88 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP with 68 strikeouts to just three walks across 50 innings pitched.