Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Mikey Romero’s Pedigree Forecasts Strong Future

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Mikey Romero.
The Red Sox clearly have a type when it comes to the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft and Mikey Romero is just the latest prospect to fit Chaim Bloom’s very specific vision.
Possessing every tool that scouts look for in a middle infielder, Romero is part of a crop of youngsters that will ideally duke it out to become Boston’s next star shortstop. Though he’s still just at the beginning of his journey as a prospect, the 19-year-old projects favorably to become an every-day contributor.
When and where will those contributions come? That’s the question for Romero.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Sox’s latest first-round pick.
Romero’s story
Romero is a native of San Diego, being born into a family and community of stars on the diamond. Romero’s three sisters, Sierra, Sydney and Sophia all played Division-I softball. His high school, Orange Lutheran High School, is home to alumni such as New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and former first-round pick Cole Winn.
It could be said that Romero was born in the exact right place, at the exact right time.
Growing up in Southern California, Romero was on a travel team with fellow Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer, even playing for a Little League team called the Red Sox. After playing for Team USA in both 2016 and 2019, he capped off his high school career by batting .367 over the course of his junior and senior seasons. That success would earn him a trip to the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in 2021, placing him firmly on the map of MLB scouts.
The Red Sox obviously liked what they saw, making him the third-consecutive middle infielder they selected in the first round, behind Mayer and Nick Yorke. As the No. 24 pick, Boston gave him a $2,300,000 to ensure he’d sign and starting him on his track to the big leagues.
Though he’s yet to crack any Top 100 rankings, MLB.com named him as the Red Sox’s best prospect outside of that exclusive club entering 2023 — setting him up for the possibility of a major jump in his second pro season.
Scouting report
There’s no arguing that Romero is a bat-first guy, as his calling card coming into the draft was his ability to put the bat on the ball. That ability transferred over into his pro career, as he continued to make good contact and display tools that are required at the highest level.
“He was very impressive after he signed,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “I think what they saw with him is — he’s just a pure hitter. I know it’s kind of cliché but he can really hit. It’s a very nice left-handed swing.
“Good control. He’s got bat speed. Good pitch recognition. The early returns on advanced metrics were good, he’s good at recognizing spin and doesn’t chase very much.”
The question with Romero’s bat comes from raw power, as his wiry frame (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) isn’t conducive to long-term power numbers. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t shown the ability to get there, however.
“He can punish fastballs already,” Cundall said. “He had some pretty impressive hard-hit numbers last year, which I wasn’t really expecting since he’s not the most physical guy. It seemed like that was the question with him and that will take some time, but I was encouraged by those advanced numbers.”
As a fielder, things feel far more fluid with Romero. His projection as a middle infielder really depends on who you ask. Some believe he has the tools to stay at shortstop, while others believe a move to second base is much more likely. None of that is really an issue, though.
“I like their approach and I get what they’re doing,” Cundall said. “Teams want up-the-middle talent… his overall value is going to be amplified no matter if he plays on the left or right side of second base.”
Most-likely outcome: Average second baseman.
It’s hard to project Romero with the Red Sox specifically, given their recent propensity to take players of his exact background. If all of those players keep the same track they’re on, Romero would join Mayer as ideal candidates to sure up Boston’s middle infield in the back half of the decade.
Romero draws the short end of the stick and finds himself at second base in this scenario, as Mayer projects much better as a shortstop.
“On defense, Mayer is a surefire shortstop,” Cundall said. “whereas it’s up in the air whether or not Romero is better suited for second or short.”
Best-case scenario: Above-average shortstop.
Say Mayer doesn’t turn out to be Xander Bogaerts’ heir apparent, then the door would be open for Romero to take that spot.
Improving his functional strength, and perhaps becoming a more consistent power threat, would help him do that.
SoxProspects ranking: No. 7
Romero certainly has some room to grow, but already ranks favorably in the system less than a year into his professional career.
The likes of Mayer, York and Triston Casas have battled for the No. 1 spot as former first-round picks, while Romero has the ability to eventually get there. Casas has already graduated, while Mayer (No. 1), Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 4) and Bryan Mata (No. 6) will all find themselves in the bigs before Romero. From there, it could wind up being a battle between he and popular youngster Miguel Bleis.
Fenway forecast
There will be absolutely no rush for Romero to reach the majors. The Red Sox are far from set in the middle infield — in fact, they’re quite the opposite — but Romero’s potential call up would seemingly fall behind the likes of Mayer, Yorke, Matthew Lugo, Brainer Bonaci and possibly Cutter Coffey.
It’s going to be a while before we see Romero in Boston.