Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Mikey Romero’s Pedigree Forecasts Strong Future

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Mikey Romero.

The Red Sox clearly have a type when it comes to the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft and Mikey Romero is just the latest prospect to fit Chaim Bloom’s very specific vision.

Possessing every tool that scouts look for in a middle infielder, Romero is part of a crop of youngsters that will ideally duke it out to become Boston’s next star shortstop. Though he’s still just at the beginning of his journey as a prospect, the 19-year-old projects favorably to become an every-day contributor.

When and where will those contributions come? That’s the question for Romero.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Sox’s latest first-round pick.

Romero’s story

Romero is a native of San Diego, being born into a family and community of stars on the diamond. Romero’s three sisters, Sierra, Sydney and Sophia all played Division-I softball. His high school, Orange Lutheran High School, is home to alumni such as New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and former first-round pick Cole Winn.

It could be said that Romero was born in the exact right place, at the exact right time.