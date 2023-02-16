Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Roman Anthony A Breakout Candidate For 2023?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Roman Anthony.

The Red Sox received a compensatory pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft after Eduardo Rodriguez signed with the Tigers in free agency, as the left-handed pitcher declined a qualifying offer from Boston before landing with Detroit.

The pick turned out to be the 79th overall selection, chosen after the Competitive Balance Round B, which follows the second round. And the Red Sox nabbed Roman Anthony, a high-school outfielder who ranked 72nd in the draft class by Baseball America and 56th by MLB.com.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anthony ahead of the 2023 campaign, his first full season of professional baseball in the Red Sox organization.

Anthony’s story

Anthony attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, tragically the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in United States history on Feb. 14, 2018.

The school has cultivated a rather prestigious pipeline, also producing New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Miami Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo and Baltimore Orioles prospect Coby Mayo, among others. And Anthony, who committed to Ole Miss before signing an over-slot deal with the Red Sox following the 2022 MLB Draft, joined the professional ranks with a level of notoriety thanks to a 450-foot home run he crushed in the 2021 High School All-American Game.

Anthony, who capped his high school career with back-to-back state titles, was named the Florida Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2022. He mashed at the plate in a highly regarded conference, thus capturing the Red Sox’s attention, and the 18-year-old already has flashed his immense upside since joining the Boston farm system.