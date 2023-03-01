Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Surprise Choice For Spring Training Standout

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of intriguing storylines going on during spring training, but manager Alex Cora has an interesting take on which has caught his eye.

Almost nothing is set in stone for this iteration of Boston’s baseball club, opening up the likelihood for some fun stories coming out of camp before Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.

There are non-roster invitees who can make the club coming out of camp. The rotation/bullpen is a work in progress, but serves as a deeper and more versatile group than it was one year ago. The lineup will rarely look the same on back-to-back days.

Which of those has “jumped off the page” to Cora?

“Paxton,” Cora said Tuesday, per Rob Bradford of Audacy Sports.

In case you were unaware, Cora was speaking of pitcher James Paxton, who signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season but never pitched a game as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Boston declined his option, but Paxton picked up the $4 million player option to return for one more year. The 34-year-old has not pitched yet this spring, but is scheduled to make his first Red Sox start this week to officially begin his career with Boston.

Cora didn’t give too much of look into what Paxton has shown him, but provided an encouraging update for Red Sox fans.